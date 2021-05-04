Marvel Releases Date For ‘Black Panther’ Sequel And Other Films

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a big day for Marvel fans! The studio revealed dates for much anticipated movies including the Black Panther sequel, the next Spider-Man movie and many others.

We know know that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming on July 8, 2022.

Other upcoming movies include Spider-Man No Way Home on December 17, 2021, Black Widow on July 8, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022, Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Guardians Of The Galaxy on May 5, 2023 and The Eternals on November 5, 2021.

Take a look at the Phase Four video that features tiny bits of information on what’s coming.

