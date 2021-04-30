Listen To Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” Interview

Local
| 04.30.21
Dismiss

Click Here To Listen Live

Studio portrait of mid adult man listening to headphones

Source: JPM / Getty

This week we have been blessed to hear “I’m Not Ashamed” – Our “Pick Hit Of The Week” from artist Monica Lisa Stevenson featuring Paul Porter.

This song takes us to CHURCH!!!

This toe-tapping, inspirational single, written by Vashawn Mitchell and produced by Derrick Stevenson and Thomas Hardin, Jr., fuses contemporary, quartet and blues.

Listen as Monica Lisa Stevenson talks with Melissa about being a country girl and raised up on quartet music and how it came that she recorded this song with the legend Paul Porter.

 

 

Listen To Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” Interview  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
20 items
Sen. Tim Scott Claims Progressives Called Him “N…
 6 hours ago
04.30.21
15 items
Tucker Carlson Really Wants You & Your Kids…
 7 hours ago
04.30.21
Canelo Alvarez Says He negotiated The Release Of…
 7 hours ago
04.30.21
5 items
Meet The Dollys: Jermaine Dolly Gets Married [PHOTOS]
 8 hours ago
04.30.21
Lady Gaga’s Dognappers Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder…
 9 hours ago
04.30.21
Wendy Williams and Joseline Hernandez Get Into It…
 23 hours ago
04.30.21
Queen Bee of Bad Boy Rapper Lil Kim…
 1 day ago
04.29.21
Willow Smith Reveals That She Is Polyamorous
 1 day ago
04.29.21
Smiling African American woman reading a text message on phone.
Hillsong Pastor Resigns After Sending Explicit Photo To…
 1 day ago
04.29.21
43 items
Erica Campbell Through The Years [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
04.30.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 13:…
 2 days ago
04.29.21
Kenya Moore Shows Off Breast Reduction in a…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Amid Murder Conviction Appeal, Botham Jean’s Mother Says…
 2 days ago
04.28.21
Michael B. Jordan: Lauren London Is ‘One Of…
 3 days ago
04.27.21
Close