This week we have been blessed to hear “I’m Not Ashamed” – Our “Pick Hit Of The Week” from artist Monica Lisa Stevenson featuring Paul Porter.

This song takes us to CHURCH!!!

This toe-tapping, inspirational single, written by Vashawn Mitchell and produced by Derrick Stevenson and Thomas Hardin, Jr., fuses contemporary, quartet and blues.

Listen as Monica Lisa Stevenson talks with Melissa about being a country girl and raised up on quartet music and how it came that she recorded this song with the legend Paul Porter.

Listen To Melissa's "Pick Hit Of The Week" Interview

