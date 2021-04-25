Hollywood Legend Glenn Close Does “Da Butt” At The Oscars, Thanks To Questlove!

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Who anticipated Glenn Close doing “Da Butt” at the Oscars, shouting out EU, Sugar Bear and the DMV? NONE OF US. But it happened!

There was a segment during the awards show with a trivia vibe. Questlove played a snippet of a song and attendees in the audience were asked if the song was Oscar-nominated, an Oscar winner or none of the above.

This is what happens when Questlove is the musical director for the Oscars!!!

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark