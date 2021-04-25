Hollywood Legend Glenn Close Does “Da Butt” At The Oscars, Thanks To Questlove!

CLOSE
Who anticipated Glenn Close doing “Da Butt” at the Oscars, shouting out EU, Sugar Bear and the DMV? NONE OF US. But it happened!
There was a segment during the awards show with a trivia vibe. Questlove played a snippet of a song and attendees in the audience were asked if the song was Oscar-nominated, an Oscar winner or none of the above.
This is what happens when Questlove is the musical director for the Oscars!!!
