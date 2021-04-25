Hollywood Legend Glenn Close Does “Da Butt” At The Oscars, Thanks To Questlove!

Arts & Entertainment
Who anticipated Glenn Close doing “Da Butt” at the Oscars, shouting out EU, Sugar Bear and the DMV? NONE OF US. But it happened!

There was a segment during the awards show with a trivia vibe. Questlove played a snippet of a song and attendees in the audience were asked if the song was Oscar-nominated, an Oscar winner or none of the above.

This is what happens when Questlove is the musical director for the Oscars!!!

 

 

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Brings The Fashion At The 93rd Academy Awards

[caption id="attachment_3353591" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ABC/ABC/ Handout/ Pool / Getty[/caption] Hollywood's biggest night is upon us and as dubbed by E! host Nina Parker, it's the return of the red carpet - a version of it at least. The culmination of award season all leads up to the tonight, the 93rd Academy Awards, which are currently broadcasting live from the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in California. Whereas other award show red carpets have been filmed virtually this year, the Oscars's red carpet show is a socially-distanced version of the traditional extravaganza with our favorite entertainers serving fashion looks in one place. White is a trend on the carpet tonight with Viola Davis, Tiara Thomas and Diane Warren donning white looks. The men continued to show out, wearing fine suits and accessories. Keeps scrolling to see Oscars red carpet looks.

 

Close