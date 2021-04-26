Woman Appears To Harass Black Soldiers At An IHOP

CLOSE
A white woman was captured harassing four Black soldiers at an IHOP restaurant in northern Virginia.
According to the director of public affairs for Fort Belvoir, “She offered to pay for their meal, which is not uncommon when people meet military personnel, it’s a gesture as a way to thank them for their service. She placed $30 on their table.”
The soldiers captured the incident on their cell phones.
After leaving the money, the woman came back and made racial slurs toward the Black men.
