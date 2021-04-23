Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Tennessee Police Won’t Be Charged In The Shooting Of Black Teen {VIDEO}

Click Here To Listen Live

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Body-Cam in police operation

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Last Monday The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that Regina Perkins called police on her daughter’s boyfriend, 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. He was later shot and killed in the school bathroom by police.

“I am so sorry, and I never meant for anything to happen to him,” Perkins said. “We are mourning, my daughter is grieving the loss of her first love and we also want answers and justice in this case.”

After examing the body cams and evidence, the Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen has concluded that Jonathon Clabough, the Knoxville Police Department Officer that shot f 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. was justified as an act of self-defense and the defense of others, according to Tennessee laws.

“This is a self-defense case,” Allen said at a two-hour news conference. “At the end of the day, we have found the shooting by Officer Clabough was justified.”

The following video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

SEE ALSO:

A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant Would Still Be Here Is A World Without Police

North Carolina Unarmed Father Of 10 Kids Killed By Police

North Carolina Official Fired After Refusing To Address A Black Woman By Her Doctor Title

 

Anthony J. Thompson Jr. , Jonathon Clabough , police shooting , Tennessee Police , Tennessee Police shooting

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Body-Cam in police operation
Tennessee Police Won’t Be Charged In The Shooting…
 1 hour ago
04.23.21
Watch DMX’s Celebration Of Life [LIVESTREAM]
 2 hours ago
04.23.21
The 2015 ESPYS - Backstage And Audience
Caitlyn Jenner Officially Running For Governor Of California
 6 hours ago
04.23.21
Shock G, Digital Underground Rapper And West Coast…
 19 hours ago
04.22.21
A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant…
 19 hours ago
04.22.21
Beyoncé and Lorraine Schwartz Award Three Scholarships to…
 2 days ago
04.21.21
Las Vegas Raiders Dragged For Tone Deaf Response…
 3 days ago
04.21.21
Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges In…
 3 days ago
04.20.21
Close up on a bobcat
Viral Video Of Bobcat Attacking Couple Took Place…
 5 days ago
04.19.21
Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob Dead At…
 6 days ago
04.17.21
Why The Nation And White House Need To…
 1 week ago
04.15.21
New True-Crime Doc About The Murder of Jam…
 1 week ago
04.14.21
Mark Cuban Says NBA Play-In Tournament Is ‘An…
 1 week ago
04.14.21
Toya Johnson Praises Mielle Organics Drops For Regrowing…
 1 week ago
04.14.21
Close