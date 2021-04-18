CLOSE
Viral Video Of Bobcat Attacking Couple Took Place In North Carolina

The viral video of a woman being attacked by a bobcat took place in Pender County, NC. The security camera footage shows the animal attacking the wife before the husband grabs the animal and flings it.

According to reports, the bobcat was rabid and raced into the couple’s garage where they shot it. The couple are being treated for rabies.

“When it came around the car and it made eye contact with me, I knew immediately I was in trouble,” Kristi Wade said.

“It first attacked my hand that I held behind me to try to fend it off, and then I felt it crawl up my back,” Kristi said.

 

Close