House Wake Can Help With Overdue Rent & Utility Bills

Are you a renter struggling to make your monthly housing costs and utility payments? The House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program may be able to help!

This program provides support to renters, landlords and utility companies to cover portions of rent and/or utility shortfalls resulting from a loss of income due to the pandemic. Assistance is available to renters for up to 12 months of past-due rent and unpaid utilities dating back to April 1, 2020.

Utilities covered by the program include:

Electric

Water

Sewer

Gas/Oil

Trash

Internet Services

For households where financial assistance is not enough, House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program is offering two additional services:

Legal counsel, provided at no cost for tenants who cannot reach an agreement with their landlords or need legal counsel for mediation services; and Relocation Assistance, for households earning below 50% of area median income (AMI) unable to maintain payments for their current home and are at-risk of homelessness due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How can you apply?

Applications can be submitted by:

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark