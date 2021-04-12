House Wake Can Help With Overdue Rent & Utility Bills

Are you a renter struggling to make your monthly housing costs and utility payments? The House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program may be able to help!
This program provides support to renters, landlords and utility companies to cover portions of rent and/or utility shortfalls resulting from a loss of income due to the pandemic. Assistance is available to renters for up to 12 months of past-due rent and unpaid utilities dating back to April 1, 2020.
Utilities covered by the program include:
- Electric
- Water
- Sewer
- Gas/Oil
- Trash
- Internet Services
For households where financial assistance is not enough, House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program is offering two additional services:
- Legal counsel, provided at no cost for tenants who cannot reach an agreement with their landlords or need legal counsel for mediation services; and
- Relocation Assistance, for households earning below 50% of area median income (AMI) unable to maintain payments for their current home and are at-risk of homelessness due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
How can you apply?
Applications can be submitted by:
- Visiting housewake.org
- Calling 919-899-9911
- Emailing housing@telamon.org
