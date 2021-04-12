CLOSE
Coronavirus
House Wake Can Help With Overdue Rent & Utility Bills

Are you a renter struggling to make your monthly housing costs and utility payments? The House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program may be able to help!

This program provides support to renters, landlords and utility companies to cover portions of rent and/or utility shortfalls resulting from a loss of income due to the pandemic. Assistance is available to renters for up to 12 months of past-due rent and unpaid utilities dating back to April 1, 2020.

Utilities covered by the program include:

  • Electric
  • Water
  • Sewer
  • Gas/Oil
  • Trash
  • Internet Services

For households where financial assistance is not enough, House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program is offering two additional services:

  1. Legal counsel, provided at no cost for tenants who cannot reach an agreement with their landlords or need legal counsel for mediation services; and
  2. Relocation Assistance, for households earning below 50% of area median income (AMI) unable to maintain payments for their current home and are at-risk of homelessness due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How can you apply?

Applications can be submitted by:

 

Close