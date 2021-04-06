CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge Discuss Her Plan In This Role [WATCH]

After going viral recently, Marcia Fudge talks to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show about her new role as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. She discusses housing plans and how they will affect our communities and what it would look like going forward. After being sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, she also breaks down President Biden’s American Jobs plan and more information we need to know.

Scenes From The Historic Inaugurations Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

[caption id="attachment_4080289" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Getty Images[/caption] America is officially under new leadership after the historic inauguration of Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris, the first-ever Black woman vice president. Each of them was joined by their respective families as well as a veritable who's who in American politics, including past presidents — except for Donald Trump, who left D.C. on Wednesday with his tail between his legs and as a sore loser who refused to accept the results of the election. Trump's absence from the inauguration did not distract from those who were actually in attendance, including Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and their wives, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton, respectively. South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, who was part of a large Congressional contingency at the Inauguration, was seen wearing a South Carolina State University baseball cap in what could have been a nod to the outsized involvement of HBCUs for the day. Not only was the drumline from Howard University — Kamala Harris' undergrad alma mater — escorting the newly installed vice president during the inauguration's virtual parade, but there were several other HBCU bands that performed the night before during Tuesday night's "We Are One" celebration aimed at honoring the Black community and the African Diaspora. Not to be outdone, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, widely hailed for his heroics during the attempted Capitol coup, was on Wednesday officially rewarded twofold for his remarkable valor. First, Goodman was selected to escort Kamala Harris at the inauguration. But secondly, Goodman was promoted to acting deputy House Sergeant at Arms, a position that afforded him the right to escort Harris. As the country moves on from a failed presidential administration, scroll down to see a sampling of some noteworthy moments in photos from Inauguration Day 2021.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia Fudge Discuss Her Plan In This Role [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close