SAG Awards Make History With 4 Actors of Color Taking Top Movie Honors [VIDEO]

SAG Awards Make History With 4 Actors of Color Taking Top Movie Honors

Black excellence was on full display Sunday night as history was made at the virtual Screen Actors Guild Awards. For the first time ever, four actors of color swept all four individual film awards. The late Chadwick Boseman won best male actor for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Viola Davis took home the best female actor award for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Plus, plenty of ‘Bridgerton’ fans are upset after finding out breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not be back for Season 2 of the breakout series. Da Brat has all the details on The Hot Spot on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

At the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic, Swizz Beatz and Timberland birthed the Verzuz TV battle that has since taken over the music and entertainment industry. In a friendly competition, musical icons go toe to toe against each other to see who had the most chart-topping hits. So far we’ve watched Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Babyface vs Teddy Riley, Monica vs Brandy, and more recently Ghostface Killah vs. Raekwon. If you’re a die-hard R&B fan then get ready because you’re in for a treat. On Saturday, May 8th, legendary groups SWV and Xscape will go hit for hit on the Verzuz stage. The two iconic R&B sensations have produced classic R&B music that put them at the top of the charts throughout the ’90s. If you were nursing a broken heart or dealing with someone else’s man, chances are you’ve sung a few Xscape or SWV songs to help carry you through. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! [caption id="attachment_3327143" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty[/caption] We know both groups had the hits, but who had the best fashion? For me, SWV really embodied the laid-back, classic R&B style. They almost always matched, and they never went for anything that was too over the top. Xscape on the other hand took more risks and eventually traded in the oversized 90’s look to show more skin. This battle will be an exciting one for fans everywhere. In honor of the highly anticipated Verzuz, we’re taking a look at both SWV and Xscape’s fashion evolution over the years. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). SEE: LaTocha Scott Confirms SWV & Xscape Verzuz Battle In May  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

SAG Awards Make History With 4 Actors of Color Taking Top Movie Honors [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

