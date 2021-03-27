CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

{WATCH} Chadwick Boseman’s Wife With A Heart-Wrenching Acceptance Speech On His Behalf

Her Story A Celebration- Presented by BCBS Graphics_RD Raleigh_February 2021

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Saturday, Simone Ledward Boseman accepted her husband, the late Chadwick Boseman’s NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor In A Motion Picture for his final performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Tearing up to speak, “As always, he would give all honor and glory to the most high God. He would thank his Mom and Dad, and he would give honor to the ancestors as we now honor him,” Ledward Boseman began.

“Thank you NAACP Image Awards for always giving him his flowers. He was an uncommon artist and an even more uncommon person, but the manner in which we lost him is not uncommon at all, not in our communities.”

Bringing it to much-needed attention, Ledward Boseman spoke on the concerns of colon cancer to the black community, “Black people are 20% more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer and 40% more likely to die from it.” She mentioned that the routine screening age has recently been lowered to 45.

“If you are 45 years of age or older, please get screened. Don’t put it off any longer, please get screened,” she urged, adding, “This disease is beatable if you catch it in its early stages, so you don’t have any time to waste, even if you have no family history and even if you think that nothing is wrong. If you are younger than 45, please be proactive about your health. Know the signs and know your body — listen to your body.”

She passionately directed the audience to StandUpToCancer.org/coloncancersymptoms for more information.

RELATED ARTICLE: Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As ‘Black Panther 2’ Production Nears

RELATED ARTICLE: ‘Black Panther’ Actor Chadwick Boseman Passes Away At 42 From Colon Cancer

 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared…
 3 days ago
03.25.21
Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She…
 5 days ago
03.23.21
Chloe Bailey’s Sun-Kissed Selfies Sent Twitter Into A…
 6 days ago
03.22.21
Savannah James Shows Off Daughter Zhuri’s Long Healthy…
 6 days ago
03.22.21
Motherhood Looks Good On Ciara
 6 days ago
03.22.21
Taraji P. Henson Shares How To Achieve Her…
 6 days ago
03.22.21
15 items
Jason Whitlock Shocks Black Twitter By Going Full…
 6 days ago
03.22.21
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17
LaKeith Stanfield Confused By Oscar Nomination
 6 days ago
03.21.21
Gary Owen’s Wife Kenya Duke Files For Divorce
 1 week ago
03.19.21
5 items
5 Celebrity Approved Protective Styles To Get You…
 1 week ago
03.19.21
Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban…
 1 week ago
03.18.21
Kirk Franklin Gives First Interview Since Phone Call…
 1 week ago
03.18.21
Big Bank: Kanye West Might Be The Richest…
 1 week ago
03.18.21
Joe Hebert Reported Multiple Times For Abusing Nike…
 1 week ago
03.18.21
Close