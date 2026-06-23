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Charlotte City Council Announces Interim Mayor to Replace Vi Lyles

Charlotte City Council named Robert Harrington as the city’s interim mayor on Monday, June 22, 2026, choosing him to replace outgoing Mayor Vi Lyles.

Harrington, a trial attorney and president of the North Carolina Bar Association, will serve from July 1 through December 2027. That covers the remaining 18 months of Lyles’ term. She announced her resignation on May 7, 2026, saying she wanted to spend more time with family.

The council picked Harrington through a two-round vote. He beat out four other finalists:

Mayor Pro Tem James Mitchell

Former council member Harold Cogdell

Community advocate Carrie Cook

State Sen. Caleb Theodros

After no candidate secured enough votes in the first round, council members held a runoff. They ultimately voted unanimously to acclaim Harrington as the city’s next mayor.

Harrington has never held elected office, but he brings deep civic experience. He has served on boards for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library and several other community organizations. He pledged to lead with “listening, transparency, communication, and collaboration.” He also made clear he will not run for mayor in 2027.

Lyles leaves office as Charlotte’s second-longest-serving mayor, having won five terms. Her departure marks a significant shift for the nation’s 14th-largest city.

Harrington steps into the role facing major issues, including the future of the I-77 toll lane project.

“We’re gonna have 18 great months,” he told reporters after the vote.

Charlotte City Council Announces Interim Mayor to Replace Vi Lyles was originally published on wbt.com