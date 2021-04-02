It’s Not Too Late For Parents To Get The $335 For Their Kids

Extra Credit Grant Program Extended
The Extra Credit Grant program was established by law in 2020 to use funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help families with qualifying children in North Carolina by providing economic support to assist with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under legislation signed into law February 10, 2021, individuals who missed the original Extra Credit grant deadline may be eligible to receive the $335 grant payment.
The new law extending the Extra Credit Grant program through May 31, 2021 only applies to eligible individuals who have NOT received the $335 grant. If you have already received the $335 grant, you are not eligible under the new law.
Who is Eligible?
North Carolina families with qualifying children who were 16 or younger at the end of 2019 who did not already receive the $335 check from the NC Department of Revenue.
- Qualifying individuals who were not required to file a 2019 state tax return and have NOT already received the $335 grant
- Eligible individuals who filed a 2019 state tax and did NOT receive the $335 grant
Payments
Checks will be mailed beginning in mid-to-late April to qualifying Extra Credit Grant recipients.
Extra Credit Grant checks re-validated because of updated mailing addresses may be cashed at any financial institution or businesses that allow check cashing. While checks list the State Treasurer on them, the Department of State Treasurer cannot cash or assist with the checks. GET MORE DETAILS HERE
Go From Winter To Spring With These 3 Transitional Pieces
Go From Winter To Spring With These 3 Transitional Pieces
1. SAMJAH IMANSource:Nilo Burkhalter 1 of 3
2. TENI PASCALSource:Tiffany TB 2 of 3
3. MARSHA BSource:Ambitious Shooters 3 of 3
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark