The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind, & Fire

Everyone will be tuned in Sunday, April 4th,2021 as The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind, & Fire take us on a flashback with some of their greatest hits!

We know you’ll be tuned in at FOXY 107.1/104.3 all weekend long to get you in the groove.

