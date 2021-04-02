Vaccine Location At Southern In Durham Is Relocating

As Durham Public Schools plans for its return to in-person instruction, our partner vaccination site at Southern High School will be relocated to 715 N Hoover Rd, Durham, NC 27703 (Wheels Fun Park). None of our scheduling processes have changed, and no action is needed from you!

What does this mean for you?

We will not schedule any more appointments at Southern High School. If you received your first dose at Southern High School and still need a second dose, your scheduler and vaccinator should have already notified you that your second appointment is at 715 N. Hoover Rd.

How can I schedule an appointment for this location?

We will continue to partner with Duke Health to schedule appointments through our scheduling list (here in Spanish).

