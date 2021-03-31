Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit Of The Week

Jonathan Rice a school teacher and a local artist from Henderson, NC who has been singing for years in his fathers church and with his mom.

Jonathan Rice…. originally from Henderson NC currently residing in GA.

New single is “Sing Over Us” on 103.9.  If it helps “Sing Over Us”.

Jonathan says……”The world needs to know that God is rejoicing over them with singing. I am proud of this work and I believe that you and your listeners will be blessed. ”

Close