Wake County Is Holding Another Virtual Early Hire Teacher Job Fair

Spring Teacher Job Fair

April 24, 2021 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

 

Fair Schedule:

  • 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Fair open only to current WCPSS employees interested in transfer opportunities and members of Future Teachers Cohort III
  • 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Fair open to all registered candidates

Who should attend?

  • Candidates interested in making a difference 
  • Candidates with a N.C. Educator’s License
  • Candidates eligible for a N.C. Educator’s License or recent graduates who have completed student teaching
  • Applicants who are interested in entering the profession through an alternative route (Emergency, Residency, Provisional, etc.)
  • Current WCPSS employees who are interested in transferring

Presentation and Information Stations Include:

  • Routes to Teacher Licensure – Live presentation from 9-10 a.m. open to all registered candidates
  • Applying for your N.C. Educator’s License
  • WCPSS Teacher Support Program 
  • Special Education Services 
  • WCPSS Bridges Program 

Fair Format:

School principals will be on hand to meet virtually with candidates, review resumes and potentially conduct interviews.

MORE DETAILS HERE

 

