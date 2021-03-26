Office Depot Is Offering Free Lamination For Vaccine Cards

Office Depot is offering free lamination on completed COVID-19 vaccine cards. This offer is good at Office Depot/Office Max and Staples stores.

For Office Depot or Office Max, you’ll need to provide the coupon code 52516714 at checkout to get the card laminated for free. The offer is good through July 25, 2021.

At Staples, the coupon code is 81450. The deal at Staples is good until May 1.

Valid in store only. No minimum purchase required. Must present this original coupon (reproductions not valid) to cashier at time of purchase. Offer valid on lamination of COVID-19 vaccine card only. Cannot be combined with Store Purchasing, Procurement or Retail Connect Cards. Cannot be combined with Rewards Member pricing or Business Select Member pricing. Not valid for purchases made in Offi ce Depot or Offi ceMax clearance/closing stores. Coupon is good for one-time use only, is not transferable, is not for resale or auction and cannot be combined with other offers or promotions. No cash back. Void where prohibited. We reserve the right to limit quantities sold to each customer. Limit 1 coupon per household/business. Expires 7/25/21.

Protect your proof of vaccination. Get a coupon for a FREE lamination of your completed COVID-19 vaccination card. Offer valid in-store only. Ends 7/25/21 — Office Depot (@officedepot) March 25, 2021

SWV Verzuz Xscape: A Glance At Their Fashion Evolution 10 photos Launch gallery SWV Verzuz Xscape: A Glance At Their Fashion Evolution 1. SWV AT KMEL SUMMER JAM, 1993 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. XSCAPE AT THE FIRST ANNUAL SOUL TRAIN LADY OF SOUL AWARDS, 1995 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. SWV IN NYC, 1993 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. XSCAPE IN CHICAGO, 1998 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. SWV AT THE PENNSYLVANIA CARE HEALTH FEST, 2018 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. XSCAPE AT THE BET AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. SWV AT THE GRAND OPENING OF "SALT-N-PEPA'S I LOVE THE '90s - THE VEGAS SHOW" RESIDENCY, 2018 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. XSCAPE AT THE 'VH1 HIO HOP HONORS: THE 90'S GAME CHANGERS', 2017 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. SWV AT VH1'S ANNUAL "DEAR MAMA: A LOVE LETTER TO MOM ", 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. XSCAPE BLACK MUSIC HONORS, 2019 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading SWV Verzuz Xscape: A Glance At Their Fashion Evolution SWV Verzuz Xscape: A Glance At Their Fashion Evolution [caption id="attachment_2940308" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Al Pereira / Getty[/caption] If you're a die-hard R&B fan then get ready because you're in for a treat. On Saturday May 8th, legendary groups SWV and Xscape will go hit for hit on the Verzuz stage. The two iconic R&B sensations have produced classic R&B music that put them at the top of the charts throughout the 90's. If you were nursing a broken heart, or dealing with someone else's man, chances are you've sang a few Xscape or SWV songs to help carry you through. [caption id="attachment_3327135" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty[/caption] We know both groups had the hits, but who had the best fashion? For me, SWV really embodied the laid back, classic R&B style. They almost always matched, and they never went for anything that was too over the top. Xscape on the other hand took more risks and eventually traded in the oversized 90's look to show more skin. This battle will be an exciting one for fans everywhere. In honor of the highly anticipated Verzuz, we're taking a look at both SWV and Xscape's fashion evolution over the years.

