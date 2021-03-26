Office Depot Is Offering Free Lamination For Vaccine Cards

Office Depot is offering free lamination on completed COVID-19 vaccine cards. This offer is good at Office Depot/Office Max and Staples stores.
For Office Depot or Office Max, you’ll need to provide the coupon code 52516714 at checkout to get the card laminated for free. The offer is good through July 25, 2021.
At Staples, the coupon code is 81450. The deal at Staples is good until May 1.
SWV Verzuz Xscape: A Glance At Their Fashion Evolution
