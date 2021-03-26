CLOSE
Office Depot Is Offering Free Lamination For Vaccine Cards

Vaccine Info From The CDC

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) / Centers for Disease Control

Office Depot is offering free lamination on completed COVID-19 vaccine cards. This offer is good at Office Depot/Office Max and Staples stores.

For Office Depot or Office Max, you’ll need to provide the coupon code 52516714 at checkout to get the card laminated for free. The offer is good through July 25, 2021.

At Staples, the coupon code is 81450. The deal at Staples is good until May 1.

Valid in store only. No minimum purchase required. Must present this original coupon (reproductions not valid) to cashier at time of purchase. Offer valid on lamination of COVID-19 vaccine card only. Cannot be combined with Store Purchasing, Procurement or Retail Connect Cards. Cannot be combined with Rewards Member pricing or Business Select Member pricing. Not valid for purchases made in Offi ce Depot or Offi ceMax clearance/closing stores. Coupon is good for one-time use only, is not transferable, is not for resale or auction and cannot be combined with other offers or promotions. No cash back. Void where prohibited. We reserve the right to limit quantities sold to each customer. Limit 1 coupon per household/business. Expires 7/25/21.

 

