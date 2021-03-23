Looking For An Egg Hunt In Raleigh?

Join Raleigh Parks for fun egg hunts!

We’ve modified our traditional egg hunts to provide you and your family with fun and safe options.

Classes and programs may be held if they are low-intensity and able to be modified to meet state and local guidelines. All programs are subject to modification or cancellation. View the Raleigh Parks Know Before You Go Guide for Programs

Egg-stra Special Egg Hunts

March 19-April 5 from dawn to dusk each day

Hop on over to take part in a special egg hunt! Pick up a sheet at the front door and start searching for wooden eggs hidden all around the park. Count up the number of eggs and submit your answer for a chance to win a prize! The online link for answer submissions are below.

No registration required.

Locations:

Egg Hunt Kit Pickup at Abbotts Creek Community Center

Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hunt at home this year with our eggcellent egg hunt kits that will be available for pickup at Abbotts Creek Community Center! Each kit will come with eggs, prizes, and a couple of crafts for you to make create a special egg hunt at home. Pre-registration is requested but not required. Pre-register online by using the link below. Kits are available first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please call Abbotts Creek Community Center at 919-996-2770.

Register for Egg Hunt Kit Pick Up

Brier Creek Drive Thru Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 27

This drive-thru egg hunt event is safe and fun for the entire family! Try spotting as many hidden eggs as you can along the drive. Stop by to pick up your very own goodie bag. For more information, please contact Brier Creek Community Center at 919-420-2340. Pre-registration on RecLink is required. Register online using the links below.

Registration Links

Egg Hunt Scramble at Anderson Point Park

Wednesday, March 24, 4 to 6 p.m.

Join us for a hopping good time at Anderson Point Park! We will have a socially distanced bunny photo visit; non-sweet bunny treats for your family to hunt, and a craft project for you to take home. The event will occur rain or shine so please dress for the weather. Space is limited for this event. Online registration using the link below is required to reserve your timeslot for this unique eggstravaganza! For more information, please contact 919-996-5994.

Register for the Egg Hunt Scramble

Glow in the Dark Egg-stravaganza at Carolina Pines Park

Friday, March 26, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Join us at Carolina Pines for a glow-in-the-dark eggstravaganza! See how many glowing eggs you can spot while driving through the park. Participants will also have an opportunity to compete against other families in a holiday-themed game of Kahoot It. Each participant will receive a gift bag filled with treats and prizes. All participants must remain in their vehicles for the duration of the event. For more information, please contact Carolina Pines Community Center at 919-996-6435.

Registration is not required but encouraged. Register for the Glow in the Dark Egg-stravaganza

Egg-citing Egg Hunt at Lions Park

Saturday, March 27-Sunday, April 4

Join us at Lions Park Community Center for a self-guided outdoor egg hunt that is great for families to get out and enjoy the park! The first 75 registrants will receive egg hunt tote bags. Each tote bag includes several toys and goodies and a dozen plastic eggs to host your own egg hunt at home. Along with our hunt, all registrants will have the opportunity to guess how many jellybeans are in our egg-citing jar of beans for a chance of winning an egg-tastic Basket. For more information, contact Lions Park Community Center at 919-996-4726.

Register for the Egg-citing Egg Hunt

The Hoppening Shell-ebration Egg Hunt at Roberts Park

Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Grab your family and hop on over to Roberts Park to wave at Mr. Bunny and participate in our egg hunt! Young egg-plorers will “search” for colorful eggs noting each letter to unscramble a hidden message at the end of the route. While supplies last, you’ll also receive a take-home kit filled with prizes and pre-stuffed eggs. For more information, please call Roberts Park Community Center at 919-831-6830. This event is free and open to the public.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Register for the Hoppening Shell-ebreation Egg Hunt

The Great Eggscape Egg Hunt at Laurel Hills Park

Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Great Eggscape Egg Hunt allows participants to search around the park for our missing eggs. There will be clues set up at different stations with activities throughout the park that will help our hunters find our eggs! Each egg finder will go home with an egg box filled with prizes, activity ideas, eggs, and arts and crafts. For more information, please contact Laurel Hills Community Center at 919-996-2383.

Register for the Great Eggscape Egg Hunt

Tail Waggin’ Treat Hunt at Kiwanis Park

Sunday, March 28,1 to 3 p.m.

Join us for a Tail Waggin’ Treat Hunt and other pup-friendly activities at Kiwanis Park! Pups and their persons can register for a time slot to complete an on-leash treat scavenger hunt searching for some delicious goodies (Milk-Bone treats). If your furry friend has a specific dietary restriction, we would be happy to use treats you provide as well! In an effort to promote a safe experience for people and their pups we will be following current social distancing practices by distancing families during their hunt and encouraging participants to wear a mask and wash hands often. After your scavenger hunt, stick around to have some doggone good fun with our photo booth area, off-leash dog park, mobile agility course, and more! For more information, please contact Kiwanis Neighborhood Center at 919-996-3136.

Time slots are limited so pre-registration is encouraged! Register for the Tail Waggin’ Treat Hunt

