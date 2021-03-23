CLOSE
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Free Doughnuts To People With The Vaccine

Krispy Kreme is finding ways to be sweet as the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations. To show our support for those who choose to get vaccinated, starting Monday, 3/22, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut.

WHAT QUALIFIES AS ‘VACCINATED’?

Qualified guests include anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine.

HOW DO I PROVE THAT I’VE BEEN VACCINATED?

Any qualified guest needs to show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to redeem the COVID-19 Vaccine Offer.

DOES MY VACCINE STICKER QUALIFY?

A COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card needs to be provided to receive the offer. A sticker stating the guest have received a COVID-19 vaccine does not qualify them for this offer.

WILL THE SHOP DOCUMENT/PHOTOGRAPH MY COVID-19 VACCINATION RECORD CARD TO REDEEM THE COVID-19 VACCINE OFFER?

No, Krispy Kreme team members will not document nor take pictures of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card as it contains personal information.

CAN I RECEIVE MULTIPLE FREE ORIGINAL GLAZED® DOUGHNUTS IF I HAVE MY FRIEND/FAMILY MEMBERS CARD?

A guest must bring in their own COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to redeem their one (1) free Original Glazed® doughnut. Guests are not able to redeem on behalf of family and friends.

WHAT IS THE LIMIT FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINATION OFFER?

Each individual guest who requests the COVID-19 offer will be limited to one (1) Original Glazed® doughnut per day, no purchased required.

WHERE CAN I REDEEM THIS OFFER?

This offer can be redeemed while in shop or drive-thru. This offer is not available through online ordering nor delivery.

IS THIS OFFERED AT ALL LOCATIONS?

Offer is valid at participating US locations only.

 

Close