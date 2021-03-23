Krispy Kreme Is Giving Free Doughnuts To People With The Vaccine

Krispy Kreme is finding ways to be sweet as the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations. To show our support for those who choose to get vaccinated, starting Monday, 3/22, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut.
WHAT QUALIFIES AS ‘VACCINATED’?
Qualified guests include anyone who has received at least 1 of the 2 shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine.
HOW DO I PROVE THAT I’VE BEEN VACCINATED?
Any qualified guest needs to show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to redeem the COVID-19 Vaccine Offer.
DOES MY VACCINE STICKER QUALIFY?
A COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card needs to be provided to receive the offer. A sticker stating the guest have received a COVID-19 vaccine does not qualify them for this offer.
WILL THE SHOP DOCUMENT/PHOTOGRAPH MY COVID-19 VACCINATION RECORD CARD TO REDEEM THE COVID-19 VACCINE OFFER?
No, Krispy Kreme team members will not document nor take pictures of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card as it contains personal information.
CAN I RECEIVE MULTIPLE FREE ORIGINAL GLAZED® DOUGHNUTS IF I HAVE MY FRIEND/FAMILY MEMBERS CARD?
A guest must bring in their own COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to redeem their one (1) free Original Glazed® doughnut. Guests are not able to redeem on behalf of family and friends.
WHAT IS THE LIMIT FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINATION OFFER?
Each individual guest who requests the COVID-19 offer will be limited to one (1) Original Glazed® doughnut per day, no purchased required.
WHERE CAN I REDEEM THIS OFFER?
This offer can be redeemed while in shop or drive-thru. This offer is not available through online ordering nor delivery.
IS THIS OFFERED AT ALL LOCATIONS?
Offer is valid at participating US locations only.
