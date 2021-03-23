Check Out The Trailer For The Creepy Show “Them” Headed To Amazon

Racism and the supernatural. The two come together to terrorize a Black family in the new Amazon show, “Them.”
The first season, which is set in the 1950s, focuses on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during The Great Migration. Their home becomes ground zero where forces, both worldly and other-worldly, set out to destroy them.
Check out the trailer below.
