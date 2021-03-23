Check Out The Trailer For The Creepy Show “Them” Headed To Amazon

Racism and the supernatural. The two come together to terrorize a Black family in the new Amazon show, “Them.”

The first season, which is set in the 1950s, focuses on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during The Great Migration. Their home becomes ground zero where forces, both worldly and other-worldly, set out to destroy them.

Check out the trailer below.

Cynthia Erivo's Most Jaw-Dropping Award Season Looks 8 photos Launch gallery Cynthia Erivo's Most Jaw-Dropping Award Season Looks 1. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Source:Getty 1 of 8 2. 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards Source:Getty 2 of 8 3. 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Source:Getty 3 of 8 4. 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 4 of 8 5. 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon Source:Getty 5 of 8 6. 92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 6 of 8 7. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Source:Getty 7 of 8 8. NBC's 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Source:Getty 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Cynthia Erivo’s Most Jaw-Dropping Award Season Looks Cynthia Erivo's Most Jaw-Dropping Award Season Looks [caption id="attachment_3319552" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Steve Granitz/ Todd Williamson/NBC/ Steve Granitz / Getty[/caption] Cynthia Erivo's pristine vocals reverberated off the walls of the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway during her run as Celie in The Color Purple. I knew beyond a doubt, as I watched from the third row in awe of her God-given talent, that she was destined to become a superstar in the entertainment world. She would follow-up her lauded role in the beloved novel-turned-play-turned-movie, with even more prominent (and starring) roles in Widows and Harriet -- for which she earned two Oscar nominations -- and the most recent National Geographic TV series Genius: Aretha. Cynthia continues to flourish with each project and appearance on the red carpet as she's also become a fashion darling -- displaying her eclectic style on red carpets throughout award season. She's one to watch and this year is no different as she continues to work with top celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, who keeps her in the most fabulous haute couture gowns. She resides on the best-dressed list and we stan! Whether nominated or presenting, Cynthia continues to be a frontrunner in the fashion department when it comes to award season fashion.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark