Check Out The Trailer For The Creepy Show “Them” Headed To Amazon

Posters for Amazon Studios show "Them"

Source: Courtesy Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

Racism and the supernatural. The two come together to terrorize a Black family in the new Amazon show, “Them.”

The first season, which is set in the 1950s, focuses on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during The Great Migration. Their home becomes ground zero where forces, both worldly and other-worldly, set out to destroy them.

Check out the trailer below.

 

 

Amazon , Them

