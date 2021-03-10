“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Kids And Mental Illness During Pandemic

03.10.21
Two recent reports highlight mental health struggles children are continuing to experience during this pandemic.  So, today we talked with mental health counselor, Angela Green about the best ways to help children cope with their feelings.

Listen to the interview for tips and information on how to help our kids deal and get great resources that you can use.

Angela Green is founder of LWIC and holds a Master of Arts degree in Counseling and is a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor and Licensed School Counselor in both North Carolina and Virginia. She has over 18 years combined experience providing counseling to community agencies, public schools, federal government, and in private practice. She enjoys serving others and seeing them triumph over life’s difficulties. She is married to her soulmate and together they have two beautiful children. She is an avid reader, enjoys traveling and learning about other cultures, attending church, exercising, and spending time with family and friends.

She and her team provide mental health services to the community.  She is also the author of “My Rainy Day”. Her book is about helping children with grief and bereavement.

https://livewellintlcenter.org/

 

