Check Out The Drive-In At Triangle Town Center

Looking for entertainment for the family? Check out the Triangle Drive-In in Raleigh at Triangle Town Center.

The drive-in takes place between Dillard’s and the Commons Area, near the Barnes and Noble.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and movies start at 8 p.m.

The cost is $10 per person. Kids’ tickets are just $7.

This Friday, you’ll be able to watch the movie “Home.” On Saturday, they’ll be showing “Toy Story 4.”

Food trucks will be available.

https://www.instagram.com/triangledrive.in/

