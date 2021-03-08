CLOSE
Obama Shares His Shower Playlist

In case you’re wondering what Barack Obama listens to in the shower, he wants you to know.

“I sing in the shower, I sing outside of the shower. I am unembarrassed about singing,” he said while laughing. “My daughters and my wife sometimes roll their eyes.”

Don’t be surprised by the number of Bruce Springsteen songs on the list. Coincidentally, the two are hosting a podcast together on Spotify called Renegades: Born in the USA

 

 

Close