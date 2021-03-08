CLOSE
HER Story Facts
HomeHER Story Facts

HER Story: Mary T. Washington

HER Story

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Mary T. Washington was 6 years old when her mother passed and her father was a carpenter. She managed to become the first African -American woman to be a CPA.

Join us, as we continue to celebrate women pioneers:

HER Story: Dr. Patricia Bath

Her Story: Madame C.J. Walker

HER Story: Jennifer King

HER Story: Cicely Tyson

HER Story-Marie Van Brittan Brown

HER Story – Annie Malone

RELATED ARTICLES: 

{WATCH} Triangle Empowered: {HER Story Series} Helping North Carolina’s Businesses & Residents Recover From The Impacts Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

Oprah Gifted Amanda Gorman With The Jewels She Wore To The 46th Inauguration

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Stacey Abrams Shows Us The Power Of A…
 8 hours ago
03.08.21
‘We Do This ‘Till We Free Us’: Book…
 9 hours ago
03.08.21
Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s…
 10 hours ago
03.08.21
Philly Hairstylist Tokyo Bradshaw Gives The Cheat Code…
 10 hours ago
03.08.21
Regina King’s Gorgeous Gown Stole The Show At…
 10 hours ago
03.08.21
HBO Max Considers Changing Its Subscription Costs
 11 hours ago
03.08.21
H.E.R Slays In Diamonds And Miu Miu Ahead…
 11 hours ago
03.08.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered
 3 days ago
03.05.21
Get A Golden Glow With Fenty Beauty’s Latest…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
Tennis Champion Sloane Stephens: ‘Healthy Eating’ And ‘Consistency’…
 4 days ago
03.03.21
Hundreds Of Schoolgirls Released Days After Kidnapping In…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
A Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes,…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
Are You Mad? At The Idea For Dr.…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
T.I. Unequivocally Won’t Be Returning From “The Snap”…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
Close