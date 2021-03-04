CLOSE
Front Page News: QAnon Conspiracy Theory Suspected To Breach Capitol Hill [WATCH]

Eva explains the importance of March 4 and why some Trump supporters believe that it’s not over for their president.  Also if you were expecting another COVID relief bill, you may want to listen up.  Everyone this round will not be eligible to get another stimulus check.  If you’re a teacher looking for the vaccine, then you’re in luck because Biden wants teachers pushed to the front of the line.

[caption id="attachment_939308" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty[/caption] MAGA nuts are finding out first hand that partaking in a bootleg coup comes with some serious consequences. All hell broke loose last week after the lame-duck president Donald Trump told his faithful domestic terrorists to march down to the U.S.Capitol and disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The world watched in horror as some Capitol Police officers did their best to hold back the mob while other officers allowed the madness into the people’s house. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1348425255505768449?s=20 One officer was recorded taking a selfie with a protestor. Others just allowed the rioters to walk away Scott-free after the raid of the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead, including an officer and one rioter who was shot trying to gain entry. https://twitter.com/donwinslow/status/1348038891899551745?s=20 Those involved with the act of insurrection really believed they were going to get away with the saltine-fueled coup, but Democrats and a handful of Republicans said aht aht aht. After the dust settled, the FBI and local enforcement has stepped up and begun arresting people whose faces were plastered all over social media after they boldly posted photos of themselves breaking into Congress member’s offices and even on the House and Senate floor. The chef’s kiss of this entire situation is now these people are really being treated like the terrorists they are truly are and have been placed on No-fly lists.  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Videos of passengers who have been suspected of being involved in the riots being removed from airplanes have hit social media, and Twitter is thoroughly enjoying these delicious MAGA tears. https://twitter.com/NoFlyListVids/status/1348559513583030272?s=20 These people honestly believed they could literally storm the U.S.Capitol without facing any legal consequences is a pure example of the white privilege Black people have been complaining about for YEARS. It’s absolutely satisfying seeing these domestic terrorists being treated as the criminals and traitors they truly are. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty SEE ALSO: White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy Pelosi’s Lectern Arrested Black U.S. Capitol Police Officer Hailed As Hero For Taking On Domestic Terrorists Protest Rages At The U.S. Capitol [PHOTOS] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

