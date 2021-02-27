CLOSE
Eddie Murphy Shares Stories About Richard Pryor, Muhammad Ali And Prince

In the lead up to “Coming 2 America,” Eddie Murphy appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” to share his interactions with a few legends.

Fallon asked Murphy about his experiences with Stevie Wonder, Richard Pryor,  Rodney Dangerfield, Muhammad Ali and Prince.

He described Stevie Wonder and Prince as having “otherworldly” talent and genius.

Eddie said the story from “The Chappelle Show”about playing basketball with Prince while he was wearing his blouse from the “Kiss” video was absolutely true.

 

 

