Eddie Murphy Shares Stories About Richard Pryor, Muhammad Ali And Prince

In the lead up to “Coming 2 America,” Eddie Murphy appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” to share his interactions with a few legends.

Fallon asked Murphy about his experiences with Stevie Wonder, Richard Pryor, Rodney Dangerfield, Muhammad Ali and Prince.

He described Stevie Wonder and Prince as having “otherworldly” talent and genius.

Eddie said the story from “The Chappelle Show”about playing basketball with Prince while he was wearing his blouse from the “Kiss” video was absolutely true.

10 Times Erykah Badu Displayed Her Unicorn Powers Through Fashion 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Times Erykah Badu Displayed Her Unicorn Powers Through Fashion 1. ERYKAH BADU AT THE 72ND ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2000 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. ERYKAH BADU AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. ERYKAH BADU AT 8TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN MUSIC EVENT, 2017 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. ERYKAH BADU AT THE FASHION AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. ERYKAH BADU AT THE BET SOUL TRAIN AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. ERYKAH BADU AT THE "WHAT MEN WANT" PREMIERE, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. ERYKAH BADU AT OYAFESTIVALEN, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. ERYKAH BADU AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. ERYKAH BADU AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. ERYKAH BADU AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Times Erykah Badu Displayed Her Unicorn Powers Through Fashion 10 Times Erykah Badu Displayed Her Unicorn Powers Through Fashion [caption id="attachment_3074540" align="alignnone" width="715"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] I’m not sure I’ve met anyone who hasn't been hypnotized by Erykah Badu’s alluring personality. She stepped on the scene 27 years ago with a neo soul vibe that captivated Black folks everywhere and she’s had us hooked ever since. Although Badu hasn’t released an album in recent years, she’s kept us under her spell with her eccentric style, hilarious sense of humor, and jovial spirit. If you think Badu’s spell isn’t strong, ask any of her ex lovers. Common once told People Magazine that it was hard to eat after their break up. He referred to it as a love, “where you’re just open and floating.” That Badu spell is strong, homie. To put things deeper into perspective, she has continuously sold out of an incense she created that smells like her vagina. Sold out. You can now walk into someone’s home and smell Erykah Badu’s lady parts. She is the unicorn we didn’t know we needed. Today (2/26) Badu turns 50. She is proof that age ain’t nothin’ but a number. Her youthful spirit is light as a feather and she continues to encourage us all to live our most authentic selves, unapologetically. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Erykah Badu showed off her unicorn vibes.

