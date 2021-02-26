Watch Kirk Franklin Bring Praise The The “Tiny Desk” Series

NPR describes The Tiny Desk as “A unique space that presents your favorite artists like you’ve never heard them before.” Past performers include Anthony Hamilton, Meg Thee Stallion, Jazmine Sullivan and others.
This week, we were blessed with a Tiny Desk performance by Kirk Franklin.
Kirk Franklin definitely just gave us one of the best Tiny Desk performances of 2021🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/LHU2PAARnh
— CULTURE CENTRAL (@_CultureCentral) February 25, 2021
Starting off the morning with some praise! Kirk Franklin was on NPR’s Tiny Desk pic.twitter.com/G3xSPf1I9y
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 25, 2021
Kirk Franklin just released a Tiny Desk & it’s lit 😭 pic.twitter.com/lWKu6aoBDL
— Gracious K – Bad OUT NOW!! 🔥 (@Graciouskisay) February 25, 2021
See the full performance here.
8 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Celebrate During Black History Month
8 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Celebrate During Black History Month
1. Pear Nova Luxury LacquerSource:Pear Nova 1 of 8
2. Afro SheenSource:Afro Sheen 2 of 8
3. BevelSource:Bevel 3 of 8
4. Magic Fingers Shine ‘N Jam Magic FingersSource:Magic Fingers 4 of 8
5. Kaleidoscope Hair ProductsSource:Kaleidoscope Hair Products 5 of 8
6. Taylor Beauty Hand and Body LotionsSource:Taylor Beauty 6 of 8
7. Hairbrella Classic Satin-Lined Rain HatSource:Hairbrella 7 of 8
8. Oyin HandmadeSource:Oyin Handmade 8 of 8
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark