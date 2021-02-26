CLOSE
Watch Kirk Franklin Bring Praise The The “Tiny Desk” Series

Kirk Franklin - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

NPR describes The Tiny Desk as “A unique space that presents your favorite artists like you’ve never heard them before.” Past performers include Anthony Hamilton, Meg Thee Stallion, Jazmine Sullivan and others.

This week, we were blessed with a Tiny Desk performance by Kirk Franklin.

 

See the full performance here.

 

Kirk Franklin , NPR , Tiny Desk

