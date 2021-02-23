CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

3 Things With Jeff Johnson: Texas Teen Arrested For Walking In The Street During Winter Storm

Black History Month Giphy

Texas just experienced one of its worse winter storms and a Dallas suburban teen ended up in jail for basically no reason.  18-year-old Rodney Reese spent the night in jail after police arrested him for walking in the streets. He was targeted for fitting the description of a black male stumbling along the icy streets.  Someone called for a wellness check, and things went left.  Jeff Johnson explains the incident and what happened next.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

3 Things With Jeff Johnson: Texas Teen Arrested For Walking In The Street During Winter Storm  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Tiger Woods Involved In Serious Car Crash In…
 4 hours ago
02.23.21
Vanessa Bryant Slams Meek Mill For Insensitive Kobe…
 9 hours ago
02.23.21
Houston Mayor Calls On Texas To Pay For…
 9 hours ago
02.23.21
André Leon Talley Facing Eviction From Home, Allegedly…
 10 hours ago
02.23.21
Trick Daddy Takes Plea Deal In DUI Cocaine…
 10 hours ago
02.23.21
Teyonah Parris Says Marvel Supported Her With A…
 10 hours ago
02.23.21
Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended…
 10 hours ago
02.23.21
New Podcast Alert: More Than That With Gia…
 23 hours ago
02.23.21
Tina Knowles-Lawson Writes A Love Letter To Her…
 1 day ago
02.22.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…
 1 day ago
02.22.21
Blame Game: Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From…
 4 days ago
02.19.21
John Wall Donates 500 Meals To Houstonians In…
 4 days ago
02.23.21
11 items
Deep Freeze: Devastating Photos Of The Unprecedented Winter…
 5 days ago
02.19.21
‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Makes Her A…
 5 days ago
02.19.21
Close