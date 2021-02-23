Texas just experienced one of its worse winter storms and a Dallas suburban teen ended up in jail for basically no reason. 18-year-old Rodney Reese spent the night in jail after police arrested him for walking in the streets. He was targeted for fitting the description of a black male stumbling along the icy streets. Someone called for a wellness check, and things went left. Jeff Johnson explains the incident and what happened next.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

3 Things With Jeff Johnson: Texas Teen Arrested For Walking In The Street During Winter Storm was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: