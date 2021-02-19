CLOSE
Holly Springs Is Offering Free Virtual Movie For Black History Month

2012 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

The Holly Springs MLK Jr. Committee has some exciting Black History Month events. One is this free virtual movie. The committee is grateful to Wake FC for sponsoring this event.

“Let Freedom Sing” powerfully retells one of the greatest stories in American history, the Civil Rights Movement, in a compelling new way through the singers and songwriters who fought for change through their music. This amazing movie chronicles the power of lyrics and songs that helped move a generation during turbulent times, bringing change to our country.

The movie is narrated by Louis Gosset Jr., and includes interviews with Gladys Knight, Isaac Hayes, Chuck D, Andrew Young, Quincy Jones, Pete Seeger, and others. It also features 29 performances and Top Ten classics such as “Respect” and “Change is Gonna Come.”

Get more details and the free movie registration link here: https://www.facebook.com/events/690898874915719

You do not need a Facebook account to watch.

 

Michael B. Jordan Bought Lori Harvey Stock In Hermès

[caption id="attachment_3289655" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Prince Williams / Randy Holmes[/caption] Love was in the air, or should we say underwater? Michael B. Jordan was dubbed the king of Valentine's Day when he rented out an aquarium to spoil his beautiful new boo Lori Harvey for the romantic holiday. The sexy celebrity couple enjoyed a seafood dinner under the starfish and that was just the half of it. The Black Panther actor also had Lori's home decorated with hundreds of roses and gorgeous floral arrangements. It was a scene stolen right out a movie. To top off the evening, MBJ gifted Lori with a diamond encrusted turtle bracelet, Cartier bracelets and stock in Hermès. https://twitter.com/shittlkrmswlkr/status/1361372318661038080 https://twitter.com/lubaynahh/status/1361425653682290699 In case you're wondering, Hermès is currently valued at $113.45 per stock. Michael isn't the only celeb to do it big this V-Day, Cardi and Offset spent the holiday on a secluded beach, Beyonce and Jay Z had date night while Ciara and Russell Wilson hopped on a private jet to celebrate. Check out how these celebs spent V-Day:

 

