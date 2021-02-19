Holly Springs Is Offering Free Virtual Movie For Black History Month

The Holly Springs MLK Jr. Committee has some exciting Black History Month events. One is this free virtual movie. The committee is grateful to Wake FC for sponsoring this event.

“Let Freedom Sing” powerfully retells one of the greatest stories in American history, the Civil Rights Movement, in a compelling new way through the singers and songwriters who fought for change through their music. This amazing movie chronicles the power of lyrics and songs that helped move a generation during turbulent times, bringing change to our country.

The movie is narrated by Louis Gosset Jr., and includes interviews with Gladys Knight, Isaac Hayes, Chuck D, Andrew Young, Quincy Jones, Pete Seeger, and others. It also features 29 performances and Top Ten classics such as “Respect” and “Change is Gonna Come.”

Get more details and the free movie registration link here: https://www.facebook.com/events/690898874915719

You do not need a Facebook account to watch.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark