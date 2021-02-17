CLOSE
Rocky Mount Offers Free Transportation To Get COVID Vaccine

The city of Rocky Mount continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of its citizens. To assist with COVID-19 vaccination opportunities, the city’s Tar River Transit service is offering free rides to those with scheduled appointments to “drive-up” sites.

Transportation is available from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday to vaccination sites located in Nash and Edgecombe counties. Citizens who are interested in transportation to and from vaccination sites may call Tar River Transit at 252-972-1174, 252-972-1514, 252-972-1515, 252-972-1516 or 252-972-1517.

All appointments may be scheduled the day before the trip. Healthcare facilities may also call and schedule transportation on behalf of their patients. Free rides will be available until at least June 30, 2021.

Visit tarrrivertransit.org regarding more information about general routes and services.

 

