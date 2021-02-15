Know A College Student Looking For An Internship?

The Summer Engineering Assistants Program offers students in good academic standing the opportunity to work one summer or consecutive summers as interns in the various fields at the Department of Transportation. Students learn about the work performed at NCDOT and gain valuable exposure. Based on need, there will be internship positions available for those in a variety of majors. Numerous candidates will be selected from this posting for positions statewide. Internship program will begin on May 17th, 2021.
Know a college student looking for a meaningful summer #internship? NCDOT is now accepting applications for Summer Engineering Interns. Pays to $18/hr. Virtual and In-Field internships. Apply by 3/1/21 at https://t.co/OsX8x4ksGw
Here Are 5 Times Kelly Rowland Killed It On The Red Carpet
1. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION ANNUAL AWARDS DINNER AND GALA, 2019Source:Getty 1 of 5
2. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE SHOW, 2019Source:Getty 2 of 5
3. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2019Source:Getty 3 of 5
4. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, 2020Source:Getty 4 of 5
5. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2020Source:Getty 5 of 5
