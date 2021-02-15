CLOSE
Know A College Student Looking For An Internship?

Source: kate_sept2004 / Getty

The Summer Engineering Assistants Program offers students in good academic standing the opportunity to work one summer or consecutive summers as interns in the various fields at the Department of Transportation. Students learn about the work performed at NCDOT and gain valuable exposure. Based on need, there will be internship positions available for those in a variety of majors. Numerous candidates will be selected from this posting for positions statewide. Internship program will begin on May 17th, 2021. 

Apply here.

 

[caption id="attachment_3072091" align="alignnone" width="765"] Source: Steve Granitz / Getty[/caption] Kelly Rowland is the gift that keeps on giving. This chocolate goddess shows every brown girl out there what it means to love the skin you’re in. As a married mother of one, she's done so much in her 40 years of life. Kelly was a member of one of the biggest girls groups of our time, she became an author, designed a clothing line with Fabletics, took a stab at acting, and did some hosting work for a few network shows.  Kelly’s long, impressive resume is one thing, but have you seen her wardrobe?! This woman can make a fecal stained towel look like a couture gown designed by God Himself. She always manages to look effortless, glamorous, and right on trend. Her hair, makeup, and styling team have captured the essence that is Kelly Rowland. Not ever, has she ever stepped out in something questionable or tacky. She is perfection! Today, February 11th, Queen Rowland turns 40. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at 5 times she killed it on the red carpet.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

