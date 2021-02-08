CLOSE
Jazmine Sullivan Sings The National Anthem At The Super Bowl

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church gave us an R&B meets country version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at last night’s event.

“I’m ready to take it and do my thing. I feel like I’m representing my people. I’ma go there and do my thing and be myself and sing the anthem the way I want to, the way I feel it in my spirit,” Sullivan told The Associated Press. “I’m looking forward to seeing what happens after that.”

Eric Church admitted that he had long avoided performing the song because of its vocal complexities. But he said once he became familiar with Jazmine’s work, he changed his mind.

“I heard her and I’m not missing a chance to sing with her. And that was it …  Once I heard her voice, I said, ‘OK, I’m in.’”

 

Jennifer King made history as the first Black woman to become a full-time assistant coach in the NFL. King, assistant running backs coach for the Washington Football Team, became the representation she didn't see growing up as a young Black girl in North Carolina. "I didn't have anyone that looked anything like me working," King told ESPN. "To be able to see that I think is big." After graduating Guilford college, where King played basketball and softball, she joined the Woman's Football Alliance where she played various positions on the Carolina Phoenix and the New York Sharks. Her NFL career began in 2018 when she was enlisted as an intern for the Carolina Panthers. This isn't the first time King made history being a woman making strides in a male dominated industry. King was one of six women who broke NFL barriers as the first female coaches to "occupy opposing sidelines during a playoff game." (NFL) King is obviously bringing her experience and football knowledge to the game, but she also's bringing her unique and swaggy style with her. "I feel my style is pretty versatile," she said via a quick and candid DM chat on Instagram. King's social media page is a photo book of her fly fits that are always complete with cool kicks. "I'm a coach so I get to wear sweats almost everyday," she continued. "But it's nice to step out in regular clothes sometimes. I like it all from small to big designers, but for me, it definitely starts with the shoes."

 

