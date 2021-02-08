Jazmine Sullivan Sings The National Anthem At The Super Bowl

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church gave us an R&B meets country version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at last night’s event.

“I’m ready to take it and do my thing. I feel like I’m representing my people. I’ma go there and do my thing and be myself and sing the anthem the way I want to, the way I feel it in my spirit,” Sullivan told The Associated Press. “I’m looking forward to seeing what happens after that.”

Eric Church admitted that he had long avoided performing the song because of its vocal complexities. But he said once he became familiar with Jazmine’s work, he changed his mind.

“I heard her and I’m not missing a chance to sing with her. And that was it … Once I heard her voice, I said, ‘OK, I’m in.’”

