Watch H.E.R. Make “America The Beautiful” Her Own

Grammy award-winner H.E.R. showed off quite a bit of her enormous talent at last night’s Super Bowl as she made “America The Beautiful” her own.

The singer rocked out with an electric guitar solo while dressed in shades, a studded denim jacket and rhinestone jeans.

‘Honestly, I am so excited to just be performing at the Super Bowl. It’s a huge stage and it doesn’t get any bigger, you know,’ she told Entertainment Tonight.

‘But I think the goal, for me, is to make [the song] my own. I’m a huge fan of the different versions of America the Beautiful, but I really want to bring some different elements in there … make it H.E.R.’

