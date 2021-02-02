CLOSE
Method Man’s Wife Addresses Sexual Claims From Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

In case you missed it, Wendy Williams claims that she had a one-night stand with Method Man back during her “coke days.”

In an interview with DJ Suss One, Wendy spilled the tea.

 

Method Man’s wife, Tamika Smith, released a statement about Wendy’s allegations.

“In an obvious attempt to increase ratings for her sad biopic, her struggling TV show, and her burnt-out career, Wendy has once again targeted my husband,” she said. “It’s a pattern that she has repeated for years.” According to Smith, Williams also never offered an apology over violating her right to privacy over the aforementioned cancer diagnosis.

“It was clear that she was sick, and that she was struggling with a lot of issues including self-hate and low self-esteem,” Smith said. “Over the years those issues have made her increasingly ugly, both inside and out. And no amount of plastic surgery can fix the ugliness inside of her.”

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3283252" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: @jennifer.king5 / @cdrivera21[/caption] Jennifer King made history as the first Black woman to become a full-time assistant coach in the NFL. King, assistant running backs coach for the Washington Football Team, became the representation she didn't see growing up as a young Black girl in North Carolina. "I didn’t have anyone that looked anything like me working," King told ESPN. "To be able to see that I think is big." After graduating Guilford college, where King played basketball and softball, she joined the Woman's Football Alliance where she played various positions on the Carolina Phoenix and the New York Sharks. Her NFL career began in 2018 when she was enlisted as an intern for the Carolina Panthers. This isn't the first time King made history being a woman making strides in a male dominated industry. King was one of six women who broke NFL barriers as the first female coaches to "occupy opposing sidelines during a playoff game." (NFL) King is obviously bringing her experience and football knowledge to the game, but she also's bringing her unique and swaggy style with her. "I feel my style is pretty versatile," she said via a quick and candid DM chat on Instagram. King's social media page is a photo book of her fly fits that are always complete with cool kicks. "I’m a coach so I get to wear sweats almost everyday," she continued. "But it’s nice to step out in regular clothes sometimes. I like it all from small to big designers, but for me, it definitely starts with the shoes." Let's keep scrolling for some of King's flyest fashion moments.

 

