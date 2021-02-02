Method Man’s Wife Addresses Sexual Claims From Wendy Williams

In case you missed it, Wendy Williams claims that she had a one-night stand with Method Man back during her “coke days.”

In an interview with DJ Suss One, Wendy spilled the tea.

Method Man’s wife, Tamika Smith, released a statement about Wendy’s allegations.

“In an obvious attempt to increase ratings for her sad biopic, her struggling TV show, and her burnt-out career, Wendy has once again targeted my husband,” she said. “It’s a pattern that she has repeated for years.” According to Smith, Williams also never offered an apology over violating her right to privacy over the aforementioned cancer diagnosis.

“It was clear that she was sick, and that she was struggling with a lot of issues including self-hate and low self-esteem,” Smith said. “Over the years those issues have made her increasingly ugly, both inside and out. And no amount of plastic surgery can fix the ugliness inside of her.”

