Can I Get Evicted Right Now??

Young man moving in

Source: Westend61 / Getty

If you’re wondering if you can be evicted right now and what President Biden is doing about it, Legal Aid of North Carolina has some answers.

 

 

Baby in pearls

[caption id="attachment_3277219" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] The day is finally here! We are ready to end this 4-year nightmare with a new wave of productive energy. In honor of our first African American and Asian American Vice President, ladies are showing their solidarity with Kamala Harris by throwing on their pearls and chucks. As you may know, our Vice President is a proud Alpha Kappa Alpha, so pearls are a major part of her sorority lineage. She's also been spotted in well-tailored suits, a voluptuous doobie, and a pair of Converse. The look, although simple, speaks to the laid back, casual, down-to-earth, efficient vibes that Harris exudes. As a result, Black women have pulled out their 20 pearls and Chuck Taylors to show their support for our Vice President. https://twitter.com/HelloBeautiful/status/1351910037439057922 This is a historical, monumental, memorable day for Black women, and women of color everywhere. From the days of advocating for voter's rights, to becoming the first African American Vice President in United States history, we are proud to witness this day in our history. It is beautiful to watch Black women from all over the United States show off their chucks and pearls. As we lift up our Vice President today, we also want to highlight the ladies who are showing their support. Check out all the fly girls out there proudly wearing their pearls and Converse.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Close