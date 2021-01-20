“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Cervical Cancer Awareness

01.20.21
Today we recognized a silent killer in women – Cervical Cancer.  Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Megan Huchko joined Melissa today to educate us on how cervical cancer affects women and women of color —  How it’s contracted, the risk and treatments.  Listen to the conversation as we recognize Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

 

Megan Huchko

Associate Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Global Health

Director, Center for Global Reproductive Health at Duke

Associate Chief, Division of Women’s Community and Population Health, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Director, Ob/Gyn Clinical Research Unit

Megan Huchko, MD, MPH, has a dual appointment as an associate professor in the department of obstetrics & gynecology and the Duke Global Health Institute. Huchko, who earned her bachelor’s degree at Duke, completed medical school at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and residency training at the Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center. Prior to coming to Duke, she was an associate professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, where she completed her fellowship in reproductive infectious disease and joined the faculty in 2009. She practices as an OB/GYN generalist and specializes in cervical cancer prevention through her clinical work and global women’s health research.

Close