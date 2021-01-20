This Is The Nurse Singing “Amazing Grace” At COVID-19 Memorial

A video of a Michigan nurse singing “Amazing Grace” at a hospital last year during a shift change has granted her a spot in Joe Biden’s inauguration activities.
Lori Marie Key was recorded singing the hymn in April of 2020 and will now perform it in memory of the Americans we’ve lost during the pandemic.
The 29-year-old nurse said, “When I’m at work I sing. It gives me strength during difficult times, and I believe it helps heal.”
