This Is The Nurse Singing “Amazing Grace” At COVID-19 Memorial

A video of a Michigan nurse singing “Amazing Grace” at a hospital last year during a shift change has granted her a spot in Joe Biden’s inauguration activities.

Lori Marie Key was recorded singing the hymn in April of 2020 and will now perform it in memory of the Americans we’ve lost during the pandemic.

The 29-year-old nurse said, “When I’m at work I sing. It gives me strength during difficult times, and I believe it helps heal.”

Can You Bank: Show Your MLK Pride By Shopping These 5 Black-Owned Brands 5 photos Launch gallery Can You Bank: Show Your MLK Pride By Shopping These 5 Black-Owned Brands 1. MY PRIDE APPAREL Source:My Pride Apparel 1 of 5 2. POWER IN BLACK Source:Power in Black 2 of 5 3. ESSENCE DESIGN SHOP Source:Essence Design Shop 3 of 5 4. MELANIN MONEY Source:Melanin Money 4 of 5 5. CULTURE VIBES Source:Culture Vibes 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading Can You Bank: Show Your MLK Pride By Shopping These 5 Black-Owned Brands Can You Bank: Show Your MLK Pride By Shopping These 5 Black-Owned Brands [caption id="attachment_3273783" align="alignnone" width="687"] Source: Culture Vibes / Culture Vibes[/caption] Today the world honors Martin Luther King Jr., the man who inspired us all to fight for change. Now more than ever, his mission to bring unity to Black people while fighting for basic human and civil rights ring loud and clear. If you've ever doubted White privilege, then watching White supremacist storm the Capitol building while walking away with little to no injuries will make you a believer. The racial injustice of our society proves that the fight for equality must continue. Black people celebrate their Blackness every single day but there are some days we're known to go all out. For MLK Day, Juneteenth, and all of February we like to take our unapologetic Blackness to another level! With the heavy emphasis on shopping Black and keeping the Black dollar circulating, it may be beneficial to show these brands some loving on this important day in Black history.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark