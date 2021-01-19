CLOSE
Kamala Harris' Line Sisters Discuss Her Early Years

Democratic Vice Presidential Running Mate Kamala Harris Visits Philadelphia

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has never been shy about sharing her love for her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Three of her line sisters joined “CBS The Morning: Saturday” co-host Michelle Miller at Howard University to talk about the early days of the future vice president of the United States.

 

 

