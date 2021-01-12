See What The Stimulus Payment Debit Card Looks Like

Many people will be receiving their latest stimulus payment via a debit card.

They will come in a white envelope, which displays the U.S. Treasury seal and “Economic Impact Payment Card” in the return address. The envelope also states that it contains “important information about their Economic Impact Payment.”

People who get the debit cards in the mail will have to call to activate them.

You’ll be asked to validate your identity by providing the last six digits of their Social Security number. You’ll also be asked to create a 4-digit PIN required for ATM transactions, automated assistance, and to hear balance information.

The Department of Treasury says recipients can use their debit cards for free anywhere Visa debit cards are accepted to make purchases.

So who will get these debit cards? The government says some people who received a paper check last time might receive a prepaid debit card this time, and some people who received a prepaid debit card last time may receive a paper check.

See the debit cards here.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark