Some Of The Most Shocking Images & Videos From Yesterday

Republican National Convention

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Today, January 6, 2021 crowds gather for the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered from all over in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.

Hundreds of supporters boarded buses to see impeached US President Trump on the Washington Mall to take part in the protest and rallies in the district. This is a result of the anger of the Trump supporters as Joe Biden’s Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect’s victory over Donald Trump.

Demonstrators were breached by security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. The Capital and House of Representatives were put on lockdown as a result.

 

 

Capitol Building , protesters , trump

Close