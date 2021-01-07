Some Of The Most Shocking Images & Videos From Yesterday

Today, January 6, 2021 crowds gather for the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered from all over in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.

Hundreds of supporters boarded buses to see impeached US President Trump on the Washington Mall to take part in the protest and rallies in the district. This is a result of the anger of the Trump supporters as Joe Biden’s Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect’s victory over Donald Trump.

Demonstrators were breached by security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. The Capital and House of Representatives were put on lockdown as a result.

What would have happened if Black Lives Matter resorted to the kind of violence the proud boys , the kkk, the oath keepers, the white suprematists carried out today on our Capitol? — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 7, 2021

The NYPD broke my ribs while I was trying record them brutalizing a teen. https://t.co/sntEU96yyO — ⬛🏴Antifa Souper Soldier⬛🏴 (@elsajustelsa) January 6, 2021

Journalists still asking if this was planned or it just "happened" somehow. pic.twitter.com/0Mz1XFkBDh — Will Jennings (@willjennings80) January 6, 2021

Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

I saw more arrests during protests in Minneapolis this summer than I have watching people storm the US Capitol. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) January 6, 2021

We still care about looting or is that just at Target? pic.twitter.com/yZtkTPALvw — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) January 6, 2021

From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021

“White Americans aren’t afraid of the cops. White Americans are never afraid of the cops, even when they’re committing an insurrection,” @JoyAnnReid says about the Trump supporters rioting the US Capitol. pic.twitter.com/dJ3soNlZhq — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 6, 2021

They recreated George Floyd’s death at the National Capitol City Church These are Nazis exercising their #whiteprivilege to show how much they REALLY hate us. pic.twitter.com/EFGUVcbGYA — ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏~♡ (@bxbyleyy_) January 6, 2021

The man pictured in Nancy Pelosi’s office took a piece of her mail, made it out safely, then posed for a pic pic.twitter.com/UckbTRHZsW — Kayla Brantley (@_KaylaBrantley) January 6, 2021

This woman was maced inside the Capitol. She told me, "It's a revolution!" pic.twitter.com/hMKYSzrkue — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 6, 2021

Take this in: Never once, in the years 1860-1865, was this flag ever paraded in the halls of the American capitol. pic.twitter.com/NFFVM0aSY0 — Sam Wineburg (@samwineburg) January 6, 2021

Watch as pro-Trump rioters confront police inside the U.S. Capitol building pic.twitter.com/lVAnNAKKEF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 7, 2021

