Food Stamp Recipients Are Getting An Increase

Woman eating grapes, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa

Source: Heinrich van den Berg / Getty

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that Food and Nutrition Services recipients will see a temporary increase in the amount of benefits they receive. This increase is part of the federal Emergency Coronavirus Relief Act of 2020.

“We know that COVID has created additional hardships and increased food insecurity for children and families,” said David Locklear, Deputy Director for Economic and Family Services. “We want to do everything possible to support North Carolinians who need help buying food, and increasing benefits for hundreds of thousands of families will be instrumental in meeting that need.”

The maximum benefit amount for households receiving FNS will increase by 15% until June 30, 2021. This increase will end on June 30, 2021, when benefit amounts will return to their current levels.

Recipients can find out the amount of their benefits by using one of the methods below.

1. Visit www.ebtedge.com. Click on “More Information” under “EBT Cardholder.” You will be prompted to login and/or register your account.

2. Download the ebtEDGE mobile app. The app is available as a free download on the Apple Store and Google Play.

3. Call 1-888-622-7328 on the day you normally receive benefits.

Food and Nutrition Services is a food assistance program that provides help buying food for low-income families. Benefits are issued via Electronic Benefit Transfer cards (EBT cards). For more information about FNS, visit https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/food-nutrition-services-food-stamps.

People can apply for FNS in English or Spanish online with ePASS, by filling out a paper application and mailing it to or dropping it off at their county Department of Social Services office or applying in person at their county DSS office.

 

[caption id="attachment_3203758" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty[/caption] Jordyn Woods is proof that no man can destroy what God has in-store for you. The socialite turned model, fitness guru, and actress has taken her professional career to another level. Long gone are the days of her being known for having the position as someone's best friend. Now that Jordyn is making major business moves, her resume is able to speak for itself. Jordyn's glow up didn't just involve her career. She's always been a beautiful woman, but her style has become more refined over the years. Jordyn is known to dress her classic, hourglass shape in clothes that are sexy, form-fitting, and ultra-feminine. She puts on for the thick girls! We recently caught up with Jordyn, who opened up about her style and upcoming birthday. "Fall is actually my favorite season, my birthday is on the first day of fall. Honestly, I really love coats. I love coats and can't wait to be able to wear them even though I'm in L.A. You don't really get to wear them too much, but I really love big jackets. I think I have more jackets in my closet than anything else." When it comes to hair and makeup, Jordyn really doesn't have to do much. Her natural beauty is able to shine through any magazine cover, Instagram post, or public appearance. Still, every time she steps out, Jordyn is perfectly put together from head to toe. Today, Jordyn turns a whopping 23 years old. With so much accomplished these last couple of years, I'm excited to see what she creates in the years to come. In honor of her 23rd solar return, we're counting down 5 times Jordyn Woods casually slayed the red carpet.  

 

