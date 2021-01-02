Free Virtual Class On Cooking With Your Air Fryer Or Pressure Cooker

Continue reading 5 Black-Owned Beauty Products To Shop This Week

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products To Shop This Week

There's no denying that Black creatives have made a name for themselves in the beauty world. What was once an industry that only had a few notable Black-owned brands, has now become immersed with our innovative brothers and sisters. And we've been reaping the benefits ever since. If there was ever a time to take immediate action by showing our support with our coins, it's now. Buying black not only allows us to get products made with our needs in mind, but it also helps creatives sustain their businesses in the midst of the pandemic and beyond. Whether you're tackling 4c hair that can use extra moisture, seeking an offering that can slough away dull, dry skin or simply need a super-pigmented eyeshadow palette to craft gorgeous beauty beat, Black beauty brands have everything that you need. You already know what time it is! Grab your credit card ready to shop 'til you drop. Click through our list to browse the best Black beauty products to treat yourself with this week.