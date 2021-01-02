CLOSE
Free Virtual Class On Cooking With Your Air Fryer Or Pressure Cooker

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer

Source: Ninja Foodi / Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer

Make the most delicious, healthy and quick recipes using an electric pressure cooker, Air Fryer and a microwave. This is a hands-on cooking class via Zoom. You will receive an email with the recipes so you can cook with us.

January 21 Electric Pressure Cooker 1:00PM-2:30 PM

January 28 Air Fryer 1:00PM-2:30PM

February 4 Microwave 1:00PM-2:30PM

Sponsored by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Wayne County. Register here.

 

 

Air Fryer , Pressure Cooker , wayne county

Close