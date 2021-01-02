Free Virtual Class On Cooking With Your Air Fryer Or Pressure Cooker

Make the most delicious, healthy and quick recipes using an electric pressure cooker, Air Fryer and a microwave. This is a hands-on cooking class via Zoom. You will receive an email with the recipes so you can cook with us.
January 21 Electric Pressure Cooker 1:00PM-2:30 PM
January 28 Air Fryer 1:00PM-2:30PM
February 4 Microwave 1:00PM-2:30PM
Sponsored by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Wayne County. Register here.
Learn how to make quick and easy meals using pressure cookers, air fryers, and even the microwave with Wayne County Cooperative Extension FCS pic.twitter.com/ND5zbvtvsL
— Housing Authority of the City of Goldsboro (@hacg_goldsboro) December 31, 2020
