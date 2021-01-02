Durham Looking For Artists To Design & Paint Mural

Downtown Durham, Inc. is seeking an artist, or group of artists, to develop a design and paint a mural on the north and south walls of the railroad bridge (east of the trestle) at the intersection of West Chapel Hill, Great Jones, and Ramseur Streets. With guidance and support from DDI staff, the selected artist or group will conduct community engagement, develop a theme and design, and execute a mural on the retaining walls.

This location is a key connection between the Durham Transit Station, the Amtrak Station, and the downtown loop, linking the Mutual District and the West End to Main Street and East Durham. The Great Jones Street Mural flanks a key corridor and presents an opportunity for an immersive mural for those on foot or on wheels. We are interested in projects that thoughtfully and creatively integrate community engagement as a key component of the overall artwork. Our expectation is that the artist, or team, selected will include community members (through events, workshops, concerts, meals, digital media etc.) in the development of the mural’s content. We are particularly interested in work that uplifts and amplifies voices and stories in Durham that have been marginalized.

The call for applications is now open with a deadline of 5pm on January 7, 2021. Community engagement and project execution are expected to begin in February 2021 with an unveiling in the summer. DDI has allocated $10,000 for the community engagement and design phase of the project, as well as seed funding. Once the artist (artist team) is selected, DDI will engage in robust fundraising with an expectation of up to $65,000 for final project execution ($75,000 max project total).

Get details here.

5 Nourishing Eye Creams Worth Adding To Your Collection 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Nourishing Eye Creams Worth Adding To Your Collection 1. OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Eye Crème Source:Sephora 1 of 5 2. Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream Source:Sephora 2 of 5 3. Boscia Indigo Eye Cream Source:Dermstore 3 of 5 4. Fresh Rose Hydrating Eye Gel Cream Source:Sephora 4 of 5 5. Kiehl's Since 1851 Mini Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Source:Kiehl's 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Nourishing Eye Creams Worth Adding To Your Collection 5 Nourishing Eye Creams Worth Adding To Your Collection [caption id="attachment_3265352" align="aligncenter" width="724"] Source: katleho Seisa / Getty[/caption] With the mix of the winter chill and dry heat in your homes, it's easy for your skin to lose out on moisture. That's why it's important to keep your skin hydrated around the clock. And while you may use your go-to moisturizer to hydrate your entire face, your eye area requires extra attention to look its best. Enter: eye cream. There's no denying that moisturizer does a good job to nourish your skin. However, it's best to include an eye cream in your routine to target that section of your skin properly. According to Healthline, the skin on your eyes is more delicate than other parts of your face. In turn, this can cause your skin to be sensitive to regular face creams. And this is where an eye cream can step in and work some magic. Eye creams are typically made with ingredients that can reduce the risk of irritation, but provide the hydration and nourishment that you need. They can also tackle different issues. Whether you're dealing with anything from dark circles to puffiness, an eye cream can restore and rejuvenate your eye area. If you've been rocking with Hello Beautiful for a while, you know that we always have the info on the best beauty products. So, if you're ready to get your skincare game right and add an eye cream to your collection, you've come to the right place. We've compiled five nourishing eye creams that will give your eye area the attention it needs. So, grab your credit card and let's get down to business.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark