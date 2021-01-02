Durham Looking For Artists To Design & Paint Mural

Downtown Durham, Inc. is seeking an artist, or group of artists, to develop a design and paint a mural on the north and south walls of the railroad bridge (east of the trestle) at the intersection of West Chapel Hill, Great Jones, and Ramseur Streets. With guidance and support from DDI staff, the selected artist or group will conduct community engagement, develop a theme and design, and execute a mural on the retaining walls.
This location is a key connection between the Durham Transit Station, the Amtrak Station, and the downtown loop, linking the Mutual District and the West End to Main Street and East Durham. The Great Jones Street Mural flanks a key corridor and presents an opportunity for an immersive mural for those on foot or on wheels. We are interested in projects that thoughtfully and creatively integrate community engagement as a key component of the overall artwork. Our expectation is that the artist, or team, selected will include community members (through events, workshops, concerts, meals, digital media etc.) in the development of the mural’s content. We are particularly interested in work that uplifts and amplifies voices and stories in Durham that have been marginalized.
The call for applications is now open with a deadline of 5pm on January 7, 2021. Community engagement and project execution are expected to begin in February 2021 with an unveiling in the summer. DDI has allocated $10,000 for the community engagement and design phase of the project, as well as seed funding. Once the artist (artist team) is selected, DDI will engage in robust fundraising with an expectation of up to $65,000 for final project execution ($75,000 max project total).
