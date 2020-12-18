CLOSE
"Black Nativity" In Durham Is Streaming On Demand This Year

STREAMING ON DEMAND FOR 2020: Triangle Performance Ensemble presents its production of Black Nativity online for the FIRST time. Experience a stirring, soulful, gospel celebration about the birth of Jesus Christ based upon Langston Hughes’ version of the Christmas story. Under the direction of Wendell Tabb and the musical direction of Xavier Cason, audiences are transported to the momentous birth of Christ. Black Nativity is a wonderful, traditional opportunity for everyone to focus on the true meaning of the Christmas season.

**Please Note: This event is pre-recorded from a past production with special additions for 2020. THERE WILL BE ONE 10-SECOND TRANSITION BLACKOUT BETWEEN ACT 1 AND ACT 2. Online (e-tickets) only. Tickets are nonrefundable and incur processing fees. To start a ticket purchase, click link below.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

 

