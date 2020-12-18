“Black Nativity” In Durham Is Streaming On Demand This Year

STREAMING ON DEMAND FOR 2020: Triangle Performance Ensemble presents its production of Black Nativity online for the FIRST time. Experience a stirring, soulful, gospel celebration about the birth of Jesus Christ based upon Langston Hughes’ version of the Christmas story. Under the direction of Wendell Tabb and the musical direction of Xavier Cason, audiences are transported to the momentous birth of Christ. Black Nativity is a wonderful, traditional opportunity for everyone to focus on the true meaning of the Christmas season.
**Please Note: This event is pre-recorded from a past production with special additions for 2020. THERE WILL BE ONE 10-SECOND TRANSITION BLACKOUT BETWEEN ACT 1 AND ACT 2. Online (e-tickets) only. Tickets are nonrefundable and incur processing fees. To start a ticket purchase, click link below.
10 Times Jada Pinkett Smith's Pixie Cut Gave Us Life
1. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE “TALES FROM THE CRYPT: DEMON KNIGHT” PREMIERESource:Getty 1 of 10
2. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE “NUTTY PROFESSOR PREMIERE, 1996Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE DIAMOND BALL, 2015Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON , 2018Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “ALADDIN”, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT PARAMOUNT PICTURES' PREMIERE OF "GEMINI MAN", 2019Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT "JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT NATPE MIAMI 2020 - FACEBOOK WITH GLORIA, EMILY AND LILI ESTEFAN, 2020Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark