Barack Obama Releases Favorite Books Of 2020

If you’re looking for something to read, you might want to look at what Barack Obama is suggesting. President Number 44 has released his annual list of favorite books!
“As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favorites. I’ll start by sharing my favorite books this year, deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book – A Promised Land – by a certain 44th president. I hope you enjoy reading these as much as I did.”
As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favorites. I’ll start by sharing my favorite books this year, deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book – A Promised Land – by a certain 44th president. I hope you enjoy reading these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/UHk4RA9dow
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 17, 2020
5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes
5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes
1. LISA BONET, 1985Source:Getty 1 of 5
2. LISA BONET AT THE "HIGH FIDELITY" HOLLYWOOD PREMIERE, 2000Source:Getty 2 of 5
3. LISA BONET AT THE HBO POST-EMMYS AFTER-PARTY, 2011Source:Getty 3 of 5
4. LISA BONET AT THE PREMIERE OF WARNER BROS. PICTURES' "JUSTICE LEAGUE", 2017Source:Getty 4 of 5
5. LISA BONET AT THE 21ST ANNUAL WARNER BROS. AND INSTYLE GOLDEN GLOBE AFTER PARTY, 2020Source:Getty 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark