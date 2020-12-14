Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As One Of Georgia’s Electoral Voters

Voting rights activist and lawyer Stacey Abrams further solidified her place in American history as a member of the Electoral College for the state of Georgia on Monday.

Abrams had a front row seat as she conducted roll call for electors to cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden. 538 electors in all 50 states and Washington D.C. will formally cast their votes for president and vice president today, with the majority expected to confirm Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

It’s official. Stacey Abrams tallies the votes of state electors and announces that Georgia casts all 16 of its electoral college votes to President-elect Joe Biden, the first time in 28 years a Democrat has carried the state in a presidential election. pic.twitter.com/RBj8fpOf2g — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 14, 2020

“I am pleased to announce that Joseph R. Biden has received 16 votes for the president of the United States,” she said after the roll took place to a round of applause and cheers.

Abrams first expressed her excitement around being selected to the electoral college in November via a Tweet.

“Georgians decided, and as an elector, I will be proud to join 15 fellow Georgia Democrats in casting my vote for @JoeBiden, winner of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes and President-Elect of the United States,” she wrote.

Georgians decided, and as an elector, I will be proud to join 15 fellow Georgia Democrats in casting my vote for ⁦@JoeBiden⁩, winner of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes and President-Elect of the United States. Read more in @ajc⁩. #gapol https://t.co/MnCkeKnjeE — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 12, 2020

Her subsequent efforts led by two voting rights organizations that she founded, The New Georgia Project and Fair Fight helped to register thousands voters, in primarily Black and brown neighborhoods. Abrams was lauded by mainstream outlets after her home state turned Blue for the first time since Bill Clinton’s 1992 election, however her work has been known far and wide among Black women and organizers over the last decade. Abrams, a former state representative first gained national attention in 2018 when she ran as a candidate in the Georgia gubernatorial race. While she eventually lost to Brian Kemp, Abrams continued to call out the long-storied voter suppression tactics used by state and local officials, claiming her election was compromised by Kemp, who was at the time Georgia’s acting Secretary of State. Abrams is lending her voice to the Senate runoff race in Georgia where Republican Sens. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, will face off against Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. Abrams stumped for Ossoff and Warnock in the last several weeks. The election is a highly watched race where Black women organizers and voters in particular are being asked to deliver the vote of the nation by supporting Ossoff and Warnock, progressive candidates who will undoubtedly change the face of the Senate.

Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As One Of Georgia’s Electoral Voters was originally published on newsone.com

