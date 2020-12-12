CLOSE
Free Holiday Social Distancing Photo Session

Husband Giving His Wife Jewelry

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty

Omni Realty is hosting free holiday social distancing photo sessions on Saturday, December 19th, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The photo sessions will take place at Garman Homes Paper Model Home, Wendell Falls Community, 1921 Cedar Dame Lane, Wendell.

You’ll need to sign up for a time slot in order to get a photo session.

Please consider bringing a non-perishable item for donation to local food bank.

Garman Homes Paper Model Home

Wendell Falls Community

1921 Cedar Dame Lane

Wendell, NC

Date: 12/19/2020 (Sat.)

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

