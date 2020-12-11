The Grammys Apologize To Tiffany Haddish After Cheap Offer

Tiffany Haddish revealed this week that she was invited to host the Grammys’ three-hour pre-telecast event next year, but there would be no compensation. No hair. No wardrobe. No makeup. Everything would have to be covered by Haddish.
“All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” she told Variety in an interview published Wednesday. “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”
Haddish was nominated for her second Grammy for Best Comedy Album for Netflix’s Black Mitzvah and received her first nomination in 2019 for her album The Last Black Unicorn.
Yesterday, the Academy’s interim chief, Harvey Mason Jr., apologized to Haddish.
“I’m frustrated by that decision,” the musician said. “It was a lapse in judgment, it was in poor taste, and it was disrespectful to the creative community — I’m part of the creative community and I know what that feels like, and it’s not right.”
“I expressed to her my regret and my displeasure about how this went down and how it was handled,” he added. “And I will say, Tiffany, we are sorry and thank you for allowing me to speak on it.”
