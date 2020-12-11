The Grammys Apologize To Tiffany Haddish After Cheap Offer

Tiffany Haddish revealed this week that she was invited to host the Grammys’ three-hour pre-telecast event next year, but there would be no compensation. No hair. No wardrobe. No makeup. Everything would have to be covered by Haddish.

“All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” she told Variety in an interview published Wednesday. “I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”

Haddish was nominated for her second Grammy for Best Comedy Album for Netflix’s Black Mitzvah and received her first nomination in 2019 for her album The Last Black Unicorn.

Yesterday, the Academy’s interim chief, Harvey Mason Jr., apologized to Haddish.

“I’m frustrated by that decision,” the musician said. “It was a lapse in judgment, it was in poor taste, and it was disrespectful to the creative community — I’m part of the creative community and I know what that feels like, and it’s not right.”

“I expressed to her my regret and my displeasure about how this went down and how it was handled,” he added. “And I will say, Tiffany, we are sorry and thank you for allowing me to speak on it.”

HB's Favorite Things: The Best Fragrances Of The Year 5 photos Launch gallery HB's Favorite Things: The Best Fragrances Of The Year 1. Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum Légère Source:Ulta.com 1 of 5 2. Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Collection Travel Set Source:Ulta.com 2 of 5 3. Estée Lauder Intuition Eau de Parfum Source:Ulta.com 3 of 5 4. Clinique Happy In Bloom Perfume Spray Source:Ulta.com 4 of 5 5. Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum Source:Ulta.com 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading HB’s Favorite Things: The Best Fragrances Of The Year HB's Favorite Things: The Best Fragrances Of The Year [caption id="attachment_3250334" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: IOne Creative Services / HelloBeautiful[/caption] When it comes to the beauty products we love the most, perfume is right up there with our favorite red lip. It's an essential and if we had our choice, we would have an unlimited supply of fragrances at our disposal. 2020 was rough, but it taught us many things. We learned to cherish things and service we once took for granted. We became invested in everything DIY. We adapted new self-care routines and experimented with products that brought us joy. And smelly goods was among the products we leaned in to to make us feel good. There are few things more powerful than scent. The sense of smell has the ability to plunge us straight into a warm memory or jolt us into the mood for a night of excitement. At a time when so many of our paths to luxury experiences are blocked a light mist of a pleasant scent can give a sliver of the joy we deserve. Whether you want to smell like the canceled vacation you deserve or the public garden you spent your summer hiding out in there's an option to lift your spirits. See some of our favorite fragrances of 2020, below:

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark