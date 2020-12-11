CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Sinbad’s Children Provide Update On Father’s Stroke Recovery

Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XVIII - Show

Source: Mike Moore / Getty

We learned a few weeks ago that comedian Sinbad has suffered a stroke. The information was shared via his Instagram page.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” his family said in a statement. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.’ Thank you.”

Weeks later, Sinbad’s son and daughter posted a video sharing updates about their father’s recovery.

 

Second Annual 'Celebrate The Culture II' Celebrates Diversity In Hollywood Presented By PATRÓN Tequila

5 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed The Red Carpet

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed The Red Carpet

Continue reading 5 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed The Red Carpet

5 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed The Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_3203758" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty[/caption] Jordyn Woods is proof that no man can destroy what God has in-store for you. The socialite turned model, fitness guru, and actress has taken her professional career to another level. Long gone are the days of her being known for having the position as someone’s best friend. Now that Jordyn is making major business moves, her resume is able to speak for itself. Jordyn’s glow up didn’t just involve her career. She’s always been a beautiful woman, but her style has become more refined over the years. Jordyn is known to dress her classic, hourglass shape in clothes that are sexy, form-fitting, and ultra-feminine. She puts on for the thick girls! We recently caught up with Jordyn, who opened up about her style and upcoming birthday. "Fall is actually my favorite season, my birthday is on the first day of fall. Honestly, I really love coats. I love coats and can’t wait to be able to wear them even though I’m in L.A. You don’t really get to wear them too much, but I really love big jackets. I think I have more jackets in my closet than anything else." When it comes to hair and makeup, Jordyn really doesn't have to do much. Her natural beauty is able to shine through any magazine cover, Instagram post, or public appearance. Still, every time she steps out, Jordyn is perfectly put together from head to toe. Today, Jordyn turns a whopping 23 years old. With so much accomplished these last couple of years, I'm excited to see what she creates in the years to come. In honor of her 23rd solar return, we're counting down 5 times Jordyn Woods casually slayed the red carpet.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

children , Sinbad , stroke

Videos
Latest
Pusha T Says Kanye & Neptunes Handling All…
 6 hours ago
12.10.20
Queen Latifah Tapped To Executive Produce and Star…
 6 hours ago
12.10.20
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Deebo From ‘Friday,’ Passes…
 18 hours ago
12.10.20
Youth Football Coach Investigated For Child Abuse After…
 18 hours ago
12.10.20
Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times Outside Miami Strip…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Woman Sues R. Kelly For Medical Records, Says…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
5 Chic Nail Designs That Will Put You…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Hunter Biden’s Taxes Under Investigation, Outgoing President Donald…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Valued Over $4 Million After…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Jordan Brand, Nike & UCLA Reach Multi-Year Agreement
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Christina Milian and Cassie Fine Show Off Their…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Dionne Warwick Confirms She’s Handling Her Twitter Account
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Big Worm aka Faizon Love Says Jay-Z Faked…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
2 Armed Robbers Stick Up NYC Bodega, Only…
 1 day ago
12.10.20
Close