Sinbad’s Children Provide Update On Father’s Stroke Recovery

We learned a few weeks ago that comedian Sinbad has suffered a stroke. The information was shared via his Instagram page.
“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” his family said in a statement. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.’ Thank you.”
Weeks later, Sinbad’s son and daughter posted a video sharing updates about their father’s recovery.
