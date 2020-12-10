CLOSE
Forbes Releases World's 100 Most Powerful Women List

Forbes has released their list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women and some people you know are on the list.

The women on the 17th annual power list hail from 30 countries and were born across four generations. There are 10 heads of state, 38 CEOs and five entertainers among them, according to Forbes.

#3 Kamala Harris

#20 Oprah Winfrey

#69 Rihanna

#72 Beyonce

#79 Ava DuVernay

#94 Mellody Hobson

#100 Stacey Abrams

 

See the full list here.

 

Close